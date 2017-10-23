Two BJP MLAs Protest Rajasthan Ordinance, Term it a 'Reminder of Emergency'

Two MLAs from the ruling BJP government in Rajasthan are protesting against the new ordinance in the state by terming it “a black law” and a “legislation that seeks to grant immunity to the corrupt”.Talking to News18, BJP MLA Ghanshyam Tiwari and Narpat Singh Rajvi termed The Criminal Laws (Rajasthan Amendment) Ordinance, 2017, as “unconstitutional”.The criminal law ordinance issued by the Vasundhara Raje government seeks to protect both serving and former judges, magistrates and public servants in the state from being investigated for on-duty action without its prior sanction.The amendment also states that a two-year imprisonment will be levied on a person printing or publishing about the individual against whom charges have been levied.“The law ushers in an era of emergency and violates the basic freedoms guaranteed to a citizen.”“They (the government) issued this ordinance, a month ago. They have granted immunity to themselves, their ministers, and the members of the CMO who have been involved in corrupt practices. This law will only protect to those in power,” said Tiwari.The former state education minister further added that, in protest, he would not be part of an event which was to be presided by the Vice President of India, Venkaiah Naidu.“This is a black law. It is unconstitutional and a reminder emergency days. I will protest against this, both inside and outside the assembly,” said the MLA from Sanganer.Tiwari, however, believes that his association with the BJP is not a deterrent to his protest against the law. “Jagjivan Ram protested against the emergency, Jay Prakash Narayan revolted against the emergency and if it is wrong, then we should protest it,” said Tiwari.The other BJP MLA, Narpat Singh Rajvi, also stated that this bill was a means to protect the corrupt.“We should have a mechanism in place when the reputation of an honest officer is tarnished but with this law, who do they want to protect?” said Rajvi, talking News18.Rajvi pointed out that on Sunday, the Revenue Authority had attached properties of a few senior level officers and an IAS officer’s wife, which were allegedly gifted to them by their in-laws. “But after this ordinance is passed, till six months, nothing can happen to them,” he said.Rajasthan Congress leaders, led by Sachin Pilot, are set to march in protest from the Assembly to the Governor house as the ordinance is tabled in the Rajasthan assembly session on Monday.