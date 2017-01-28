Two Cargo Ships Carrying LPG Collide at Tamil Nadu Port
File photo of Kamarajar Port.
Chennai: Two cargo ships on Saturday morning collided outside Tamil Nadu's Kamarajar Port, authorities said.
In a statement, the Kamarajar Port authorities said the collision took place at around 4 a.m. between M.T. BW Maple carrying liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and M.T. Dawn Kanchipuram which had petroleum oil lubricants (POL).
The LPG carrier was outbound and the other one was in-bound.
"There is no damage to the environment like oil pollution and no casualty or injury to persons. Both vessels are safely afloat and anchored. Extents of damage to the vessels are under assessment," the statement added.
"All top officials of port closely monitoring and the situation is under control. An enquiry has been ordered to find the cause of accident. All other ship movements are normal."
M.A. Bhaskarachar, chairman and managing director of the port told IANS that he has no additional information regarding the incident.
A port official said the cargo from M.T.Dawn Kanchipuram will be unloaded.
A Coast Guard helicopter has been despatched to survey the area.
Recommended For You
- MS Dhoni and Anil Kumble Deep in Conversation Ahead of Second T20
- Star Tech: Watch SWAG King Raftaar's Take on Technology
- Past Wins Against Roger Federer Mean Nothing, Says Rafael Nadal
- You Can Flight The Ball When Boundaries Are Big: Yuzvendra Chahal
- Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS: All You Need to Know Before the Launch