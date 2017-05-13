Teen, Father Killed as Pakistan Keeps up Border Firing for 3rd Straight Day

Srinagar: Two people were killed and three critically injured early on as Pakistan violated ceasefire for the third consecutive day in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir early on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as 15-year-old Asiya and her father Haji Tufail. Four soldiers of 48 Rashtriya Rifles were also injured in the cross-border firing.

The latest provocation by Pakistan takes the civilian death toll in ceasefire violation this week to three and the number of those injured to five. On May 11, a woman was killed and her husband and son were injured in Nowshera sector.

"Pakistani Army initiated indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatics, 82 mm and 120 mm mortars from 0715 hours along the Line of Control (LoC) in Nowshera sector,” PRO, Ministry of Defence (MoD) Jammu Lt Col Manish Mehta had said earlier.

The Indian Army posts are retaliating strongly and effectively, he said, adding that the firing is currently going on.

A BSF jawan suffered minor injuries on Friday when Pakistani Rangers violated ceasefire along the International Border and fired few bullets, warning the Indian troops working ahead of the fence with a tractor in Arnia area in Jammu district. BSF troops guarding the International Border had also retaliated.

In the wake of the Pakistani action in Nowshera, the schools in the area were closed down and an evacuation plan was activated under which over 1,200 people from various border hamlets were being shifted to safer places.

The shelling has affected five-six hamlets along the LoC, including Sheri Makeri, Namakdali and Khamba since Wednesday night.

As many as 27 families have been affected due to the shelling in which many houses, and a school, have been damaged partially or severely. More than 40 farm animals are also reported killed in the firing.

On May 11, Pakistan had summoned Indian deputy high commissioner in Islamabad to "condemn" the alleged ceasefire violation by India along the LoC in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir that killed a man and injured three others.

(With PTI inputs)