Two-Day Winter Session of Delhi Assembly Begins Today

New Delhi: The two-day Winter Session of Delhi Assembly will begin on Tuesday where several issues, like the functioning of MCD, will be raised by the ruling AAP MLAs, while the opposition will seek the corner government for not inviting the Lt Governor to address the House.

Speaker Ram Niwas Goel slammed Opposition leader Vijender Gupta over the issue of invitation to the L-G claiming the BJP leader deliberately wants to stoke controversy.

Though the government will not introduce any new Bill during the Winter Session, AAP MLAs are expected to raise local issues under Section 280 on floor of the House. They are also likely to raise the issue of sanitation workers' strike due to non-payment of their salaries, demonetisation and other matters.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who on Monday returned to Delhi after campaigning in poll-bound Punjab, may also attend the House proceeding.

"The Business Advisory Committee of Delhi Assembly has called a meeting on Tuesday before the commencement of the House proceeding. In the meeting, the final agenda will be decided," a senior official said, adding no new Bill will be tabled.

The AAP legislators are generally seen on a collision course against the Centre during every sitting of the House over matters of jurisdiction and also the functioning of the BJP-ruled civic bodies.

Meanwhile, Opposition leader in Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta claimed that by not inviting the L-G to address the Delhi Legislative Assembly on Tuesday the AAP government is "dishonouring" his office.

"Section 19 (1) of the Delhi Legislative Assembly Rules stipulates that at the commencement of the first Session of each year, the L-G shall address the House. This rule is being honoured since the formation of the Delhi Assembly. But the present government has chosen to circumvent the rules," Gupta said in a statement.

Hitting out at the Opposition leader, Goel said, "Gupta wants to stoke controversy on every issue. This is not a new Session. This is just the next part of the ongoing session. In Budget session, we will definitely invite the L-G to address the House."

The fifth part of the Assembly's fourth session was held on November 15 last year where Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had levelled serious allegations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The "emergency" session, convened to discuss demonetisation, had witnessed acrimonious scenes where Gupta was marshalled out.