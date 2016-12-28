»
1-min read

Two Dead, 28 Injured After 15 Coaches of Sealdah-Ajmer Express Derail in Kanpur

Nakshab Khan | News18.com

First published: December 28, 2016, 9:56 AM IST | Updated: 12 hours ago
Kanpur IG Zaki Ahmed also informed that the rescue operation is over as all injured have been rescued. Three persons are critically injured. Sniffer dogs are at the spot.

[caption id="attachment_1328547" align="alignnone" width="474"]2 Two persons died and at least 28 persons were left injured as 15 coaches of Sealdah-Ajmer Express train derailed in Kanpur Dehat district of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday. Photo: Akhilesh Rastogi (Network 18)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_1328548" align="alignnone" width="474"]3 ADG PRO Railway Anil Saxena informed that 15 coaches of the train number 12988 have been derailed, starting from coach number 6 to 20. Photo: Akhilesh Rastogi (Network 18)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_1328549" align="alignnone" width="474"]4 The incident happened near Rura-Metha railway station in Kanpur Dehat district around 5.20 AM on Wednesday, confirmed Indian Railways. Photo: Akhilesh Rastogi (Network 18)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_1328550" align="alignnone" width="474"]Ajmer-sealdeh-1 Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu tweeted, "Personally monitoring the situation in wake of unfortunate derailment of Sealdah-Ajmer express near Kanpur." Photo: Akhilesh Rastogi (Network 18)[/caption]

