Two Dead, 28 Injured After 15 Coaches of Sealdah-Ajmer Express Derail in Kanpur

[caption id="attachment_1328547" align="alignnone" width="474"] Two persons died and at least 28 persons were left injured as 15 coaches of Sealdah-Ajmer Express train derailed in Kanpur Dehat district of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday. Photo: Akhilesh Rastogi (Network 18)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_1328548" align="alignnone" width="474"] ADG PRO Railway Anil Saxena informed that 15 coaches of the train number 12988 have been derailed, starting from coach number 6 to 20. Photo: Akhilesh Rastogi (Network 18)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_1328549" align="alignnone" width="474"] The incident happened near Rura-Metha railway station in Kanpur Dehat district around 5.20 AM on Wednesday, confirmed Indian Railways. Photo: Akhilesh Rastogi (Network 18)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_1328550" align="alignnone" width="474"] Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu tweeted, "Personally monitoring the situation in wake of unfortunate derailment of Sealdah-Ajmer express near Kanpur." Photo: Akhilesh Rastogi (Network 18)[/caption]