1-min read

Two Delhi Kids Die of Suffocation After Being Locked in Car for 9 Hours

The car owner, a taxi driver, had locked the vehicle through central locking, without realising that the children were inside, a police officer said.

News18.com

Updated:October 6, 2017, 7:14 PM IST
Two Delhi Kids Die of Suffocation After Being Locked in Car for 9 Hours
Representative photo.(GETTY IMAGES)
New Delhi: Two boys, aged four and five, died of suffocation after being stuck inside a car for close to nine hours in outer Delhi's Ranhola area. The incident took place on October 3.

According to the police, the two boys were playing in the car owned by the father of one of the boys. Around 1 pm, the car owner, a taxi driver, locked the vehicle through central locking, without realising that the children were inside, a police officer said.

After a few hours, when the family members realised that the children were missing, they rushed to the police station in a neighbour's car to file a complaint.

Meanwhile, one of the relatives of the boys unlocked the car door and found them in an unconscious state, the officer said.

The boys were rushed to a hospital where they were declared “brought dead” by the doctors. The post-mortem report said they died due to suffocation. There were burn injuries on their body.
