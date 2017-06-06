Three Farmers Killed in Police Firing During Protests in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: Three farmers were killed on Tuesday when police fired at protestors in Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh. The farmers, who have been protesting for the last six days, are seeking loan waivers and appropriate pricing for their produce.

Internet services have been suspended in Mandsaur, Ratlam and Ujjain due to the protests. The Rashtriya Kisaan Mazdoor Sangh has called for a state-wide bandh on Wednesday.

On Monday, Chouhan had said that his government is taking all necessary steps to address the issues of agitating farmers. "This government is farmer’s government. All necessary steps have been initiated to address farmers concerns," Chouhan said at a hurriedly-convened press conference in Lucknow.

“A price stabilisation fund of Rs 1,000 crore would be set up to purchase the farm produce at the minimum support price (MSP),” he said.

"People who are indulging in violence are anti-social elements and not farmers. They are trying to defame the farmers protest," he added.

He has assured the farmers that government would buy onion at the MSP of Rs 8 per kg, he said, adding that "we have already started buying onion in Indore, Ujjain and Mandsaur districts". Procurement will continue till June 30, he said.

Similarly, some cereals too will be procured at MSP, he added.

Chouhan held talks with protesters leaders on Sunday, but while two of the farmer outfits called off the agitation, others continued the stir.