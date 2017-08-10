Two held for killing businessman in Ghaziabad

Two men have been arrested for allegedly killing a businessman outside a mall in Raj Nagar district centre last week, police said on Wednesday.Thirty-two year old Aasif was shot dead by two-wheeler borne assailants around 7 pm on August 4 outside the mall where he was accompanied by his friend Shivani, they said.Three bullets were pumped into his chest by the unidentified assailants, leaving him dead on the spot, Superintendent of Police, city, Akash Tomar said.Post-mortem was conducted on the intervening night of August 4 and 5 and the body was handed over to his family, he said.Late on Tuesday night, on a tip-off, officials of Kavi Nagar police station nabbed realtor Dinesh and Aman Singh alias Lucky for their alleged role in the killing.The red-colour scooty and a pistol of 30 bore with cartridges, which were used in the crime, were also recovered from them, the SP said.During questioning, Dinesh told police that Shivani, who worked in his office, liked Aasif and he had feelings for her.Dinesh said he had asked Shivani not to meet Aasif as he was married, but she did not pay heed to his suggestions, the officer said."Due to this, I decided to eliminate Aasif," the officer quotes Dinesh as saying. Dinesh, along with Lucky and Rajeev of Wazirabad, Delhi, then killed Aasif on Friday evening outside the mall where he had gone with Shivani and fled the spot, the SP said. Dinesh and Lucky have been arrested, while Rajeev is still at large, Tomar said.