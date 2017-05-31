Two Held in Connection With E-Rickshaw Driver's Killing

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested a man and apprehended a juvenile in connection with the killing of an e-rickshaw driver who had objected to two men urinating outside the GTB Nagar Metro Station here last week.

The accused Shekhar and the juvenile were caught by the police after scanning CCTV camera footage of the incident outside the liquor shop near the metro station.

The incident had triggered widespread outrage with even Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemning the killing and directing the authorities to bring the culprits to book.

The prime minister has also sanctioned an ex-gratia of Rs one lakh from PM's National Relief Fund to the family of deceased e-rickshaw driver.

Ravinder was beaten to death by nearly a dozen men on Saturday evening, hours after he had objected to two men from urinating in public outside GTB Nagar Metro station. on Tuesday, the Crime Branch was also roped in to assist a probe into the killing.