Two JeM Hideouts Smashed in J&K's Pulwama District
A police official said that searches were going on in the area.
Representative image.
Srinagar: Security forces on Friday busted two hideouts of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) in Tral area of Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir.
A police official said that searches were going on in the area.
"Two major Jaish hideouts were busted by security forces at Naristan in Tral area," the official said, adding details of the operation will be given once it is completed.
A police official said that searches were going on in the area.
"Two major Jaish hideouts were busted by security forces at Naristan in Tral area," the official said, adding details of the operation will be given once it is completed.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Girija Devi's Thumri Made Me Think With My Heart
- WhatsApp 'Delete For Everyone' Feature: Now Unsend Wrongly Sent Messages
- Taapsee Pannu Makes A Stylish Appearance On Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 9
- Steelbird Hi-GN Helmet Review - Safety With Hygiene
- Former Captain Steve Waugh Gives Advice to Steve Smith Ahead of Ashes