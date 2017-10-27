GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Two JeM Hideouts Smashed in J&K's Pulwama District

A police official said that searches were going on in the area.

PTI

Updated:October 27, 2017, 3:18 PM IST
Representative image.
Srinagar: Security forces on Friday busted two hideouts of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) in Tral area of Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Two major Jaish hideouts were busted by security forces at Naristan in Tral area," the official said, adding details of the operation will be given once it is completed.
