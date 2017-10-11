Two Kashmir Cops Detained for Supplying Ammo to Terrorists

Two policemen have been detained for questioning on charges of supplying ammunition to militants in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, the police said on Wednesday.The policemen were detained in Shopian following disclosure made by two over ground workers who were arrested earlier this week, police sources said.Director General of Police S P Vaid confirmed that the policemen have been detained."They have not been arrested yet. They are being questioned as part of the investigations," Vaid said.