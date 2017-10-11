Two Kashmir Cops Detained for Supplying Ammo to Terrorists
Representative image.
Srinagar: Two policemen have been detained for questioning on charges of supplying ammunition to militants in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, the police said on Wednesday.
Director General of Police S P Vaid confirmed that the policemen have been detained.
"They have not been arrested yet. They are being questioned as part of the investigations," Vaid said.
