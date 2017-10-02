GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Two Minors Killed, 12 Injured as Pakistan Violates Ceasefire in Poonch

Pakistani troops targeted dozens of villages and posts in Shahpur, Kirni and Qasba sectors in Jammu and Kashmir.

News18.com

Updated:October 2, 2017, 2:11 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Two Minors Killed, 12 Injured as Pakistan Violates Ceasefire in Poonch
Image for representative purposes.
Jammu: Two minors were killed and twelve other civilians injured as Pakistani troops targeted border villages and forward posts along the Line of Control in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir by firing and shelling, a police official said.

Indian troops fired in retaliation to silence the Pakistani guns and the exchange of fire between the two sides was continuing when last reports came in.

The official said that Pakistani troops targeted dozens of villages and posts in Shahpur, Kirni and Qasba sectors in the early hours.

One of the deceased was identified as Israr Ahmad of Karni sector.

The official said the heavy cross-border firing started around 0650 hours, triggering panic among border residents. He said the injured civilians have been rushed to a hospital.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Would Mahatma Gandhi Be Happy With Today's India?

Would Mahatma Gandhi Be Happy With Today's India?

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES