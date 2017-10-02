Two Minors Killed, 12 Injured as Pakistan Violates Ceasefire in Poonch
Pakistani troops targeted dozens of villages and posts in Shahpur, Kirni and Qasba sectors in Jammu and Kashmir.
Image for representative purposes.
Jammu: Two minors were killed and twelve other civilians injured as Pakistani troops targeted border villages and forward posts along the Line of Control in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir by firing and shelling, a police official said.
Indian troops fired in retaliation to silence the Pakistani guns and the exchange of fire between the two sides was continuing when last reports came in.
The official said that Pakistani troops targeted dozens of villages and posts in Shahpur, Kirni and Qasba sectors in the early hours.
One of the deceased was identified as Israr Ahmad of Karni sector.
The official said the heavy cross-border firing started around 0650 hours, triggering panic among border residents. He said the injured civilians have been rushed to a hospital.
