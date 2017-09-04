Two Lashkar Terrorists Gunned Down in Kashmir's Sopore

Two Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists were killed on Monday during an encounter in north Kashmir’s Sopore town.Army officials said they received inputs about the presence of terrorists in Shanker Gund Brath area of Sopore. The security forces were being fired upon as they were carrying out a cordon and search operation.The security forces retaliated and two terrorists were killed.On Saturday, a terrorist was killed during an encounter in Tantray Pora in Kulgam. The slain terrorist was believed to be involved in the brutal killing of 22-year-old Army officer Ummer Fayaz.Officers of Rashtriya Rifles and Special Operations Group killed at least one terrorist, who was identified as Irshad Padder. Forces are still engaged in a gunbattle with an unknown number of terrorists.The newly commissioned Lt Fayaz was abducted and killed by Lashkar terrorists in May when he was attending a wedding in Shopian. This incident stoked concerns as militants had been indulging in direct face-offs with the security forces. However, targeting army officers, when off duty, and murdering them is not very common.