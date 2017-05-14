Two Laskar Terrorists Killed in North Kashmir's Kupwara District

Srinagar/ New Delhi: Two terrorists were neutralised during an encounter with security forces at Waripora area of Handwara in North Kashmir's Kupwara district on Sunday, sources told CNN-News 18.

According to sources, the slain terrorists belonged to Laskar-e-Taiba.

Official sources said a joint team of Army and SoG had launched a cordon and search operation in Bhagatpura in Handwara area of the district based on a specific intelligence input about the presence of militants there.

As the security forces were conducting the search operation, militants fired upon them, an Army official said.

The security forces retaliated and in resulting encounter, two militants were killed, the official said.

Two weapons have been recovered from the encounter site, he said, adding that the identity and the group affiliation of the slain militants is being ascertained.

The gunfight is over and the area is being sanitised, the official said.

ALSO READ | Kashmir: Army School Renamed After Martyr Lieutenant Ummer Fayaz