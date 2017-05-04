Two Men Arrested in UP For Petrol Theft

Muzaffarnagar: Police have arrested two men who they said were involved in a petrol theft racket in Uttar Pradesh.

The police said the men had inserted a chip-based device in a petrol pump dispenser, which showed correct readings but gave customers less fuel than what they paid for.

The men were arrested last night and some electronic goods seized from them after the police received a tip off from the state's Special Task Force, which has been conducting raids in petrol pumps in the state to monitor fuel theft.

According to some estimates, petrol pump owners in Lucknow have been duping customers of Rs 200 crore worth of petrol every per month.