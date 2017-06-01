GET APP News18 APP
Two Militants Holed up in Sopore House Killed in Encounter

CNN-News18

Updated: June 1, 2017, 8:28 AM IST
New Delhi: At least two militants were killed on Thursday in an encounter with security forces in Sopore in north Kashmir's Baramulla district.

Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in Natipora area of Sopore at around 3:30 am after receiving information about the presence of militants there, a police official said. The militants were said to be holed up in a house in Sopore.

During the searches, the militants, believed to be two in number, opened fire on the forces, triggering the gunbattle, he said. Contact was established with terrorists at 02:45am and the encounter ended at 6:45am.

No casualty among security forces has been reported so far, said official.

It was a joint operation by Army's Rashtriya Rifles troops and Jammu and Kashmir Police.

More details awaited.

First Published: June 1, 2017, 7:41 AM IST
