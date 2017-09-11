GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Two Militants Killed in Encounter With Security Forces in Kulgam

Two militants were killed in the encounter in Kulgam district. Their identity and group affiliation was being ascertained.

PTI

Updated:September 11, 2017, 7:55 AM IST
Srinagar: Two unidentified militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Sunday.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Khudwani area of Kulgam district on Saturday following specific information about the presence of some militants there, a police official said.

During searches, the militants opened fire at the security forces who retaliated, leading to a gunfight. Two militants were killed in the encounter, he said adding their identity and group affiliation was being ascertained.
