Two Militants Killed in J&K as Army Foils Infiltration Bid
Defence spokesman Col. Rajesh Kalia said troops noticed suspicious movement along the LoC and challenged the intruders, leading to a gunfight in which the two militants were killed.
Srinagar: Two militants were killed on Saturday as the Indian Army foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Machhil sector of north Kashmir's Kupwara district, defence officials said.
"An infiltration bid has been foiled in Machhil sector and two terrorists have been killed," defence spokesman Col. Rajesh Kalia said.
He said troops noticed suspicious movement along the LoC and challenged the intruders, leading to a gunfight in which the two militants were killed.
Weapons have been recovered from the slain militants, the spokesman said.
