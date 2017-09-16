GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Two Militants Killed in J&K as Army Foils Infiltration Bid

Defence spokesman Col. Rajesh Kalia said troops noticed suspicious movement along the LoC and challenged the intruders, leading to a gunfight in which the two militants were killed.

PTI

Updated:September 16, 2017, 10:49 AM IST
Representative Image (Photo Credit: Getty Images)
Srinagar: Two militants were killed on Saturday as the Indian Army foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Machhil sector of north Kashmir's Kupwara district, defence officials said.

"An infiltration bid has been foiled in Machhil sector and two terrorists have been killed," defence spokesman Col. Rajesh Kalia said.

He said troops noticed suspicious movement along the LoC and challenged the intruders, leading to a gunfight in which the two militants were killed.

Weapons have been recovered from the slain militants, the spokesman said.
