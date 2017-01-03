Two Persons Arrested For Distributing IS Pamphlets in Goa
Image for representative purposes (File Photo)
Panaji: Two persons hailing from Kasaragod district in Kerala were arrested near Panaji late on Monday while canvassing for a convention of Salafi Muslims scheduled to be held in Karnataka's Mangalore district later this month.
A police official said that the two persons identified as Ilyas U, 34 and Abdul Nazir, 24, were arrested from the Dona Paula suburb of Panaji, after local residents complained to the police that they were distributing Kannada-language pamphlets which had the IS symbol and a message titled "ISIS Shaitan".
"They have been booked under sections 107 (breach of peace) and 151 (preventive arrest) of the Criminal Procedure Code. They have been sent for medical examination at the Goa Medical College," the police official said, adding that the duo would be questioned in presence of top officials on Tuesday.
Police sources said, that the pamphlet was being analysed by top police officials and that the content of the pamphlet canvasses for a convention of Salafi Muslims due to be held in Mangalore from January 9-16.
