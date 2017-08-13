GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Two Policemen Injured During Search Operation in Kashmir's Bandipora District

A cordon and search operation was launched by the forces at Wahab Parray Mohalla in Hajin area of the district after receiving specific intelligence input about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

PTI

Updated:August 13, 2017, 10:08 AM IST
Representative image. (Reuters)
Srinagar: Two policemen were injured on Sunday when militants fired on a search party of security forces in north Kashmir's Bandipora district.

A cordon and search operation was launched by the forces at Wahab Parray Mohalla in Hajin area of the district after receiving specific intelligence input about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said as the forces were conducting the search operation, the militants fired upon them, resulting in injuries to two police personnel.

The injured policemen have been taken to a hospital for treatment, the official said, adding the cordon and search operation is going on in the area.
