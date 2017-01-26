Two Powerful Blasts in Manipur on 68th Republic Day
Representative image
Imphal: Two powerful bombs were blasted simultaneously by suspected militants in Manipur's Imphal East and West districts on Republic Day today.
There was no report of any casualty due to the blasts, police said, adding that only a brick wall was damaged.
One blast took place at Hao Ground at Singjamei in Imphal West district, about 3 km from here, at around 8.30 AM.
Another blast occured at about the same time at Mantripukhri near 69 CRPF Battalion barrack in Imphal East
district, they said.
The official Republic Day programme was held at Kangla, the old palace complex where Governor Najma Heptulla took the salute.
Recommended For You
- Vivo V5 Plus Review: Ups the Selfie Ante With Class
- Ducati Multistrada 1200 Enduro Review: All the Motorcycle You Will Ever Need
- DIY Office Decor Ideas to Jazz up the Spirit of Republic Day!
- Republic Day 2017: 10 Facts Every Indian Must Know
- Hero Motocorp and The Viral Fever Salutes The Indian Army Soldiers - 'The Real Heroes' Of The Country