Two Sacked IPS Probationers Re-instated Into Service

New Delhi: Two IPS probationers, sacked by the government for their 'failure' to clear tests during training, have been re-inducted into service.

Kusum Punia, a 2010 batch officer of Jharkhand cadre, and Kumar Gautam, a 2010 batch officer belonging to West Bengal cadre, were given a final chance to complete their training at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy in Hyderabad which they successfully did.

The move came after Punia and Gautam sent their representations to Home Minister Rajnath Singh, who on

"compassionate" grounds revoked their sacking and gave the opportunity to clear the training, a Home Ministry official said.

After several instances of obesity and poor health conditions of some IPS probationers, the Home Ministry has also given clear instructions to the Academy to ensure Body Mass Index of each trainee officer so that they remain physically fit during training as well as job.

All IPS officers are required to undergo training at the Academy and only after clearing their modules are confirmed as IPS.

Officials said Punia was given maximum opportunities but she "failed" to clear re-examination and special

re-examination and a test on swimming.

Apart from his "failure" to clear other tests, Gautam had also "failed" to "cross-country" (physical exercise) test.