Two Soldiers Killed, 4 Injured as Terrorists Fire at Army Convoy in J&K

Srinagar: Two soldiers were killed and four injured as terrorists fired at an Army convoy in Qazigund, Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir. One of the injured soldiers is critical, say army sources.

The terrorists attacked the convoy near Lower Munda toll post in Qazigund.

The injured jawans have been evacuated to a hospital and a hunt is underway to nab those who carried out the attack.

Earlier in the day, The Pakistan Army violated ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch sector. The unprovoked attack was initiated by the Pakistani Army around 11:00 pm, along the Line of Control.

Small arms, automatic weapons, 82 mm and 120 mm mortar shells were fired into the Indian Territory. The Indian Army retaliated strongly.

Heavy firing and shelling from Pakistan took place in Poonch, Shahpur, Kerni, Sauujian and Mendher districts.​