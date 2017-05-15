X

Two Students Killed After Car Falls From Punjabi Bagh Flyover

Updated: May 15, 2017, 12:49 PM IST
Two Students Killed After Car Falls From Punjabi Bagh Flyover
The incident took place around 9am and there were seven students travelling in the Honda City. (Photo: Network18)

New Delhi: Two students were killed and five injured when a car fell off from a flyover in west Delhi’s Punjabi Bagh on Monday morning.

Police said the incident took place around 9am and there were seven students travelling in the Honda City.

The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital and their condition is said to be critical.

All seven students were from Delhi Institute of Professional Studies and Research and were first year students.

First Published: May 15, 2017, 12:10 PM IST
