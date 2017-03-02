Two Teachers Arrested For Allegedly Abducting, Raping Woman For 20 Days

Guna: Two school teachers were among five arrested by police in Guna district of Madhya Pradesh for allegedly abducting and raping a woman for 20 days.

Earlier, the Woman’s family had lodged a complaint regarding her disappearance with Bamori police station.

The victim's in-laws live in village Amrod in Bamori.

An officer engaged in the probe said that they have arrested main accused Kamal Ptelia and two teachers –Pradip Talwar and Shiromani Malhotra.

After confining the woman into a house, the accused took turns to outrage the modesty of the woman for 20 days.

She told the police that accused raped her and abandoned her after after tying her hands and feet in a room.

Four accused are in the police net while the hunt for the fifth one is still on.