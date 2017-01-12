Two Terror Suspects From Manipur Arrested in Delhi

New Delhi: The chief of Manipur's proscribed Kangliepak Communist Party was arrested on Thursday along with a woman from east Delhi's Mayur Vihar area.

Delhi Police's Special Cell arrested Khoirom Ranjit aka Rocky aka Great Macha, who is wanted in connection with various terror attacks in Manipur, said a senior police officer.

He was arrested along with a woman identified as Inugbam Sanatombi Devi, he added.

Meanwhile, Three cadres of NSCN(IM) and one sympathiser was apprehended from different locations of Thoubal district following three search operations by Manipur police commandos, a police officer said.

In a search operation conducted at Tuisem village by state police commandos on Wednesday led by SP M Pradeep, at around 3 am, seven persons were apprehended for failing to provide authentic identity papers. Three of them turned out to be former members of NSCN (IM), the officer said.

They have been handed over to Pallel Police station for verification, the officer said.

Four SSBL guns and one weapon were recovered during the operation, the sources said.

In another operation carried out yesterday at Khangshim village in Thoubal district, one sympathiser and a captain of the militant outfit was also arrested.

The duo has been identified as Hongsha, 32, and self-styled Captain Ashang Hongsha, 42, of the same village, the police officer said. Hongsha was in constant touch with cadres stationed at Dimapur Hebron Camp, the officer added.

The commando team also recovered one .38 pistol with four live rounds and one mobile handset.