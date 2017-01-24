»
Two Terrorists Killed by Security Forces in J&K's Ganderbal

Mufti Islah | CNN-News18

First published: January 24, 2017, 9:42 AM IST | Updated: 1 hour ago
Srinagar: Two terrorists were gunned down by the security forces in Khimber's Hadoora area in Ganderbal district on Tuesday afternoon.

Based on specific information about the movement of terrorists in the area, paramilitary forces along with the local police rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area.

"The gun battle lasted for more than six hours and our jawans managed to kill two terrorists hiding in Hadoora area. Two AK-47 recovered from the spot," police said.

Recently, Minister of State for Defence Subhash Bhamre in a written reply to the Parliament, said, "There have been 430 ceasefire violations by Pakistan in the last one year. In 2016, 27,449 persons were evacuated from their villages in Jammu division after the surgical strike in Pakistan occupied Kashmir."

