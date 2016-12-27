Two Trains Cancelled, 32 Arriving Late Due to Foggy Weather in North India
A passenger train moves through heavy fog in the northern Indian (Photo: Reuters)
New Delhi: At least 2 trains were cancelled and 32 others arriving late on Tuesday due to heavy fog in the many parts of north India, sources in the Northern Railway said.
Meanwhile, according to the Delhi International Airport Limited, which manages operations at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, flight operations were only moderately affected and no flight was cancelled on Tuesday.
Delhi: Fog cover engulfs the national capital (Visuals from Palam area) pic.twitter.com/8erwWPgiYe
— ANI (@ANI_news) December 27, 2016
Eight International flights and 7 domestic flights from/to Delhi were delayed due to foggy weather.
#DelhiFog 32 trains arriving late, 2 cancelled due to foggy weather. pic.twitter.com/zgCLsz7tru
— ANI (@ANI_news) December 27, 2016
Mild to dense fog returned to parts of Punjab and Haryana on Monday, a day after the region witnessed the first rainfall of the winter season. It was a foggy Monday morning in Delhi with the minimum temperature settling at 11 degrees Celsius, the weather office said. The Met Office has forecast similar weather for the next few days.
