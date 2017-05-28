Two Women Molested by 14 Men in UP's Rampur, Video Posted on Social Media

New Delhi: Two women were allegedly molested by a gang of 14 men in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur district who filmed the assault and posted it on social media.

Police said it has not been ascertained when the video was shot as it had been circulating on social media for a few days.

In the video, the men riding motorcycles can be seen blocking the way of two women on a narrow road surrounded by trees. They then push, pull and grope the women. At one point, one of them can be seen lifting a women and trying to carry her off.

Police said a case was registered and one of the 14 accused, Shahnawaz, was arrested. They said the victim has been provided security.

Senior police officers, including Superintendent of Police Vipin Tada, have rushed to the scene of crime after the video went viral.

The incident comes as a fresh embarrassment for Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led government which came to power with a big majority on the promise of dealing with law and order issues. ​