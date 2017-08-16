Two-year-old Boy Rescued From Open Borewell After 10-hour Operation

A two-year-old boy who accidentally fell into an open borewell in Guntur district on Tuesday evening was successfully rescued by the joint forces of NDRF, local police and firefighters after a 10-hour operation.The child is now undergoing treatment at the Government General Hospital in Guntur and is expected to be discharged later on Wednesday. The National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) personnel dug a parallel 30-feet hole to reach the toddler, who was stuck 15-feet below the ground.The boy Chandrasekhar's parents, villagers of Ummadipalem and the rescue teams erupted in joy as he was slowly brought out around 2.30 am.The NDRF team inserted a plank into the borewell at 22-feet so that the boy did not slip further. From there he was carefully pulled out, an NDRF official said.A mobile phone was also lowered into the borewell to let the child hear the voice of his parents as the rescue operation continued, the official added.The 40-member NDRF team was led by Deputy Commandant Madhusudan Reddy.Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister (Home) N China Rajappa congratulated the NDRF, police and revenue teams over the successful operation.He said in a statement on Wedesday morning that steps would be taken to close all defunct borewells in the state to prevent such untoward incidents. Health Minister K Srinivasa Rao visited the child in the hospital on Wedesday and said his condition was stable.