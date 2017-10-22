Two-year-old Sexually Assaulted, Murdered in Pune; One Detained

A two-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted and murdered near her home in Pune on Sunday.She was found dead early this morning about 500 metres from her house, a police official said.Police have registered a case under section 376 (punishment for rape) and 302 (punishment for murder). The police have detained one of the suspects in the case.The toddler went missing from near her house on Saturday following which her parents, who are daily wage labourers, approached the police."Prima facie, it seems that the girl was strangulated as there are marks on her neck. Some locals spotted the body this morning," an official said."We have registered a case on charges of rape and murder. An investigation into the case is underway," Assistant Commissioner of Police, Swargate division, Shivaji Pawar said.