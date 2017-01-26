UAE Military Contingent Marches Down Rajpath in Republic Day Parade
Screen grab of the UAE marching contingent at Rajpath.
New Delhi: A 149-member United Arab Emirates (UAE) military contingent took part in India's Republic Day parade here on Thursday, with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan watching as the chief guest.
The UAE was the first marching contingent and marked the start of the annual colourful parade down the Rajpath.
They presented a ceremonial salute to Indian President Pranab Mukherjee.
The contingent comprised of the UAE Presidential Guard, the Air Force, the Navy, the Army and 35 musicians. Leading it was Lt Col Abood Musabeh Abood Musabeh Alghfeli.
This is the second time a foreign military contingent took part in India's Republic Day parade.
