UAPMT 2017 Admit Card Available to Download from uapmt.in
The Uttarakhand Ayush Pre-Medical Test (UAPMT) is scheduled to be conducted on 3rd September 2017. Around 880 seats are available in the Ayush Colleges in the State of Uttarakhand out of which 530 seats are to be filled via UAPMT 2017.
(Representative image)
The UAPMT 2017 Admit Cards have been released by the Uttarakhand Ayurved University on its official website - uapmt.in. The Uttarakhand Ayush Pre-Medical Test (UAPMT) is scheduled to be conducted on 3rd September 2017. Around 880 seats are available in the Ayush Colleges in the State of Uttarakhand out of which 530 seats are to be filled via UAPMT 2017. The candidates who have applied for the same can download their Admit Card by following the instructions below:
How to Download UAPMT 2017 Admit Card?
Step 1: Visit the official website - uapmt.in
Step 2: Click on Download Admit Card UAPMT 2017
Step 3: Enter Candidate Name, Date of Birth and Mother’s Name and click Submit
Step 4: Download the Admit Card and take a Print Out for further reference
Direct Link: http://uapmt.in/DownloadAdmitCard.aspx
The Candidates need to carry this Admit Card alongwith a Photo ID on the exam day. The Uttarakhand Ayurved University will publish provisional result on 4th September 2017 and full results on 11th September 2017 as per the official notification. The merit list will be made based on UAPMT 2017, according to which the University will roll out the counseling schedule and seat allotment. Candidates can read detailed information on eligibility, reservation and other matters at:
http://uapmt.in/Prospatus_UAPMT_2017.pdf
Candidates seeking admissions to BAMS, BHMS, and BUMS medical programs in the state of Uttarakhand need to qualify the Uttarakhand Ayush Pre-Medical Test (UAPMT) 2017. The UAPMT 2017 exam is scheduled for 3rd September 2017 that is the coming Sunday and the exam will be conducted from 10 AM to 1 PM for 3 hours duration. The Test will consist 200 Multiple Choice Questions divided into Four sections viz Physics (50), Chemistry (50), Geology (50) and Botany (50). These questions will carry 1 mark each.
How to Download UAPMT 2017 Admit Card?
Step 1: Visit the official website - uapmt.in
Step 2: Click on Download Admit Card UAPMT 2017
Step 3: Enter Candidate Name, Date of Birth and Mother’s Name and click Submit
Step 4: Download the Admit Card and take a Print Out for further reference
Direct Link: http://uapmt.in/DownloadAdmitCard.aspx
The Candidates need to carry this Admit Card alongwith a Photo ID on the exam day. The Uttarakhand Ayurved University will publish provisional result on 4th September 2017 and full results on 11th September 2017 as per the official notification. The merit list will be made based on UAPMT 2017, according to which the University will roll out the counseling schedule and seat allotment. Candidates can read detailed information on eligibility, reservation and other matters at:
http://uapmt.in/Prospatus_UAPMT_2017.pdf
Candidates seeking admissions to BAMS, BHMS, and BUMS medical programs in the state of Uttarakhand need to qualify the Uttarakhand Ayush Pre-Medical Test (UAPMT) 2017. The UAPMT 2017 exam is scheduled for 3rd September 2017 that is the coming Sunday and the exam will be conducted from 10 AM to 1 PM for 3 hours duration. The Test will consist 200 Multiple Choice Questions divided into Four sections viz Physics (50), Chemistry (50), Geology (50) and Botany (50). These questions will carry 1 mark each.