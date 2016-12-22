Uber Driver Arrested for Allegedly Manhandling Woman

New Delhi: A 32-year-old woman posted at the IGI airport was allegedly manhandled by an Uber driver in southwest Delhi, who was arrested this morning following a complaint from the victim.

The woman had booked a cab at around 5 PM on Wednesday from the airport to go to Palam but the driver Rajiv, 36, arrived late following which she got into a verbal argument with him, police said.

Instead of taking the route from Aerocity, the driver took the Mahipalpur road and when she protested, he got angry and threw a handbag on her and threatened her with dire consequences, it is alleged.

After a while the driver allegedly asked the woman to get out of the car near Delhi Cantonment, they said.

The victim immediately went to the police station lodged a complaint.

Based on the complaint of the woman, an FIR under sections 354(Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) IPC was registered.

Police arrested Rajiv early on Thursday morning.