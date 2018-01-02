UCEED 2018 Admit Card Released, Exam on 20th January 2018
UCEED is an entrance exam conducted every year for candidates seeking admissions to the Bachelor of Design (B.Des) programmes at IIT Bombay, IIT Guwahati and IIITDM Jabalpur.
Image for representation only.
UCEED 2018 Admit Cards have been released by IIT, Bombay on the official web page of Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED) - uceed.iitb.ac.in.
UCEED is an entrance exam conducted every year for candidates seeking admissions to the Bachelor of Design (B.Des) programmes at IIT Bombay, IIT Guwahati and IIITDM Jabalpur.
Apart from these three institutions, few other institutes like Lovely Professional University, Punja, University of Petroleum and Energy Studies, Dehradun and VIT University Vellore will also allot seats in their Under Graduate programmes for the academic session 2018-19 based on UCEED 2018. Candidates who have applied for UCEED 2018 can follow the instructions given below and download their Admit Card now:
How to Download UCEED 2018 Admit Card?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.uceed.iitb.ac.in
Step 2 – Click on the Download Admit Card url
Step 3 – Download your Admit Card and take a print out for further reference
Candidates are required to read carefully all the information given on the admit card viz Candidate’s Name, Registration ID, Roll Number, Examination Centre, etc. Candidates must report errors or discrepancy (if any).
UCEED 2018 is scheduled to be conducted on 20th January 2018 from 10AM to 1PM across various test centres. Candidates will be given 3 hours to attempt the computer based exam. The results of the same are expected to be declared on 18th February 2018.
The entrance exam is set in English language only and carries 300 marks. The questions are divided into three categories viz:
1. Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions
2. Multiple Select Questions (MSQ)
3. Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ)
UCEED is an entrance exam conducted every year for candidates seeking admissions to the Bachelor of Design (B.Des) programmes at IIT Bombay, IIT Guwahati and IIITDM Jabalpur.
Apart from these three institutions, few other institutes like Lovely Professional University, Punja, University of Petroleum and Energy Studies, Dehradun and VIT University Vellore will also allot seats in their Under Graduate programmes for the academic session 2018-19 based on UCEED 2018. Candidates who have applied for UCEED 2018 can follow the instructions given below and download their Admit Card now:
How to Download UCEED 2018 Admit Card?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.uceed.iitb.ac.in
Step 2 – Click on the Download Admit Card url
Step 3 – Download your Admit Card and take a print out for further reference
Candidates are required to read carefully all the information given on the admit card viz Candidate’s Name, Registration ID, Roll Number, Examination Centre, etc. Candidates must report errors or discrepancy (if any).
UCEED 2018 is scheduled to be conducted on 20th January 2018 from 10AM to 1PM across various test centres. Candidates will be given 3 hours to attempt the computer based exam. The results of the same are expected to be declared on 18th February 2018.
The entrance exam is set in English language only and carries 300 marks. The questions are divided into three categories viz:
1. Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions
2. Multiple Select Questions (MSQ)
3. Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ)
| Edited by: Ashish Yechury
Live TV
Recommended For You
- After Virat and Anushka, Varun Dhawan Planning to Tie the Knot With Rumoured Girlfriend Natasha Dalal?
- Suzuki Swift Sport Auto Salon With GSX-1000 Theme To Debut at 2018 Tokyo Auto Salon
- Bhumi Pednekar or Kangana Ranaut: Who Pulled Off The Bibhu Mohapatra Outfit Better?
- Cricket South Africa Invokes Spirit of Gandhi & Mandela Ahead of India Series
- Watch: Shah Rukh Khan's Dwarf Avatar in Aanand L Rai's Zero is Unbelievably Funny