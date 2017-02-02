Ugandan Woman Stabbed to Death in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A 25-year-old Ugandan woman was allegedly stabbed to death here in a scuffle over payment for sex, said police on Thursday. The accused has been arrested.

"Accused Ishan, 30, from Himachal Pradesh, has been arrested for fatally stabbing Florence Nakayaki, a degree student in a private college, over a sexual favour," Deputy Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru North-East, P.S. Harsha told IANS.

The incident came to light earlier in the day when neighbours called the police on hearing screams and shouts from the second floor rented house at Kothanur in the city's north-east suburbs.

"The victim met the accused in downtown on Wednesday night and drove to her house in the early hours to have sex. A heated argument ensued when Florence asked Ishan for Rs 5,000 more after he already paid her Rs 5,000.

As per Ishan's preliminary deposition, he stabbed Florence in self-defence after she threatened to raise an alarm and kill him for not paying her more.

"Ishaan said he snatched the knife from the victim and stabbed her in a fit of rage for betraying him on the 'deal' and in self-defence," said Harsha.

As Florence is a foreign national in India on a student visa, the local police transferred the murder case to the City Crime Branch (CCB) for investigation.

"It is an unfortunate incident or accident involving a foreigner and an Indian. We have asked the CCB to probe the case," Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara told reporters, adding it was not a racial attack but an "accident" between a man and a woman.

"Ishan said he was a B.Tech engineer and hailed from Himachal," said Harsha.