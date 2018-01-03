UGC NET 2017 November Exam Result Declared at cbsenet.nic.in, Check Now!
Candidates who have cleared the UGC NET November 2017 test will now qualify to apply for the post of Assistant Professor and/or Junior Research Fellow & Asst. Professor both, as per the exam they have cleared.
UGC NET 2017 November Exam result has been declared by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today on its official website for the National Eligibility Test – cbsenet.nic.in. CBSE had conducted the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) 2017 on 5th November 2017 and approximately 9.3 Lakh candidates had applied for the same. Candidates who had appeared for UGC NET November 2017 test can follow the instructions below and check their results now:
How to check UGC NET 2017 November Exam Result?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - cbsenet.nic.in
Step 2 – Click on the notification that states CBSE-UGC NET RESULT - NOVEMBER 2017
Step 3 – Enter your Application Number, Roll Number, Date of Birth and Submit
Step 4 – Download your result and take a print out for further reference
Direct Link - http://cbseresults.nic.in/UGCpxyJan18/net_jan2018.htm
Candidates who have cleared the UGC NET November 2017 test will now qualify to apply for the post of Assistant Professor and/or Junior Research Fellow & Asst. Professor both, as per the exam they have cleared. Around 5 lakh females, 4 lakh males and 3 transgender candidates had applied for the competitive exam and UGC will issue the qualifying certificates to the candidates who have passed the test.
UGC National Eligibility Test November 2017 was available in 84 different subjects and was conducted via 1700 exam centres across 91 cities in India.
CBSE had begun the online application process for NET on behalf of UGC in August last year and closed the registrations in September 2017. After the main exam on 5th November, CBSE had released all question papers along with their respective sets. Later, CBSE had released the recorded responses of candidates and had given an option to challenge discrepancies, if any.
