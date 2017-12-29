UGC NET 2017 November Exam Results Expected in January 2018 on cbsenet.nic.in

UGC NET 2017 November Exam results are expected to be declared by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in January 2018, next month. UGC National Eligibility Test is one of the most sought-after qualifying exams in India that ascertains the eligibility for candidates to apply for the post of Assistant Professor, and Junior Research Fellow & Asst. Professor.Approximately 9.3 Lakh candidates had enrolled for UGC NET November 2017 exam and CBSE had marked 75% attendance on the exam day across the country. Approximately 5,19,557 candidates were registered to be females; 4,09,439 males and 3 candidates were transgenders.CBSE had conducted the National Eligibility Test November 2017 on behalf of University Grants Commission on 5th November 2017 across 1700 exam centres in 91 cities across the country.The online application process had commenced in the month of August 20147 and concluded in September 2017. CBSE had released all question papers along with their sets soon after holding the main exam. The candidates were then given an access to their recorded responses and an option to challenge the answer keys was made available.Although there’s no official notification around the result dates on the official website of CBSE, however considering the past trends it has been widely speculated since November 2017 that the results will be released in January 2018. As per a news portal, the probability of declaration of UGC NET 2017 results is high in the second week of January 2018.Candidates must keep a tab on the official website of CBSE to know their result status as and when it gets published.