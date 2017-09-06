UIIC Assistant Prelims Call Letter 2017 – Download at uiic.co.in
UIIC will organize the Phase I/Tier I online exam for the recruitment of Assistant posts on 22nd of September, 2017. UIIC had released the recruitment notification for filling 696 Office Assistant Vacancies.
(Representative image)
UIIC Assistant Prelims Call Letter 2017 has been made available for download by the United India Insurance Company Limited (UIIC) on its official website - uiic.co.in. UIIC will organize the Phase I/Tier I online exam for the recruitment of Assistant posts on 22nd of September, 2017. UIIC had released the recruitment notification for filling 696 Office Assistant Vacancies. Out of the 696 vacancies 110 posts are reserved for Scheduled Caste, 112 for Other Backward Classes, 50 for Scheduled Tribes and 414 for Un-Reserved category. Candidates who had applied for the Assistant Prelims can download their admit card by following the instructions below:
How to Check UIIC Assistant Prelims Call Letter 2017?
Step 1: Visit the official website - uiic.co.in
Step 2: Click on 2017 - CLICK HERE FOR PRELIMINARY EXAM CALL LETTER DOWNLOAD under What’s New? Tab on the right side of the screen.
Step 3: Enter your details like Registration Number/Roll Number, Password and Verification Code.
Step 4: Download the call letter and take a print out for further reference.
The UIIC Preliminary exam is divided into 3 sections viz:
1. Numerical Ability – 35 Questions – 35 Marks
2. Reasoning – 35 Questions – 35 Marks
3. English – 30 Questions – 30 Marks
The Preliminary Online exam will comprise of 100 Questions of 1 Mark Each. The total duration of the exam will be 1 Hour. The Numerical Ability and Reasoning test can be attempted either in English or Hindi language. The candidates can download the call letter from today until 21st of September 2017.
Formed in 1938, United India Insurance Company is a State Owned insurance company in India. It was later nationalized in the year 1972. 12 Indian Insurance Companies, 4 co-operative insurance societies, 5 foreign insurers and general insurance operations of life insurance were merged to form United India Insurance Company.
How to Check UIIC Assistant Prelims Call Letter 2017?
Step 1: Visit the official website - uiic.co.in
Step 2: Click on 2017 - CLICK HERE FOR PRELIMINARY EXAM CALL LETTER DOWNLOAD under What’s New? Tab on the right side of the screen.
Step 3: Enter your details like Registration Number/Roll Number, Password and Verification Code.
Step 4: Download the call letter and take a print out for further reference.
The UIIC Preliminary exam is divided into 3 sections viz:
1. Numerical Ability – 35 Questions – 35 Marks
2. Reasoning – 35 Questions – 35 Marks
3. English – 30 Questions – 30 Marks
The Preliminary Online exam will comprise of 100 Questions of 1 Mark Each. The total duration of the exam will be 1 Hour. The Numerical Ability and Reasoning test can be attempted either in English or Hindi language. The candidates can download the call letter from today until 21st of September 2017.
Formed in 1938, United India Insurance Company is a State Owned insurance company in India. It was later nationalized in the year 1972. 12 Indian Insurance Companies, 4 co-operative insurance societies, 5 foreign insurers and general insurance operations of life insurance were merged to form United India Insurance Company.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sachin Tendulkar Gives Pep Talk to Mumbai Ranji & U-19 Team
- Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer HMD Global Talks About Nokia 8's Bothie
- Kangana Ranaut Looks Breathtakingly Beautiful In Her Latest Photoshoot, See Pics
- Rahul Dev Tells You How to Improve Your Flexibility
- Panasonic is Committed to its Smartphone Business in India: Manish Sharma