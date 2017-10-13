UIIC Recruitment 2017 Assistant Prelims Phase I Scores & Cut-off Released at uiic.co.in

UIIC Assistant Preliminary Exam 2017 result scores and cut-off marks have been released by the United India Insurance Company Limited on its official website - uiic.co.in.United India Insurance Company Limited had conducted the Prelims exam in purview of its recruitment notification for filling 696 Office Assistant Vacancies, out of which 110 posts are reserved for Scheduled Caste, 112 for Other Backward Classes, 50 for Scheduled Tribes and 414 for Un-Reserved category.UIIC had organised the Phase I / Tier 1 online exam for the recruitment of Assistants on September 22nd 2017. Candidates who had appeared in the Phase I can follow the instructions below to download their score and cut off marks.: Visit the official website - uiic.co.in: Click on -ASSISTANT RECRUITMENT EXERCISE-2017 - SECTION WISE CUT OFF MARKS (PRELIMINARY EXAMINATION) CLICK HERE: Enter your Registration Number, Password and security code to login: Download your scores and take a print out for further referenceCandidates can also check the State-wise and Category-wise Cut-off marks at the below mentioned url:https://drive.google.com/file/d/0B6C81pgOsvzlUWpkTkVnUUVkVW8/viewCandidates who have cleared the Tier 1 or Phase I UIIC Assistant 2017 Preliminary Exam are now qualified to appear for UIIC Assistant Main or Tier 2 Exam which is scheduled for October 23rd 2017. The admit cards for the same are expected soon to be released by United India Insurance Company Limited on its website.The UIIC Assistant Tier 2 Main exam will cover areas like logical reasoning, English language, general awareness, computer knowledge and numerical ability. Candidates will be given two hours or 120 minutes to complete the test. The exam will carry 200 marks for which negative marking of 0.25 marks will apply on each wrong answer.