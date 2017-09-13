UK Government Seizes Properties Belonging to Dawood Ibrahim

The UK government has seized properties belonging to India’s most wanted terrorist, Dawood Ibrahim. The assets which have been frozen include the terror don’s properties in Midlands.The Birmingham Mail reported that Dawood owns a hotel in Warwickshire and other residential properties across the Midlands.In 2015, Enforcement Directorate officials had visited the Midlands to identify and seize the Mumbai serial blasts mastermind’s UK assets.Earlier this month, Dawood was the only "Indian national" on an updated list of financial sanctions released by the UK which also listed 21 aliases for the underworld don.The mafia boss appeared on the UK Treasury department's 'Consolidated List of Financial Sanctions Targets in the UK' updated on Monday, with three recorded addresses in Pakistan, where he is reportedly based."KaskarDawoodIbrahim" is recorded to have lived at: House No 37, 30th Street - Defence Housing Authority, Karachi, Pakistan; Noorabad, Karachi, Pakistan (Palatial bungalow in the hilly area); and White House, Near Saudi Mosque, Clifton, Karachi, Pakistan.The fourth address on record until last year: House no.29, Margalla Road, F 6/2 Street no.22, Karachi, Pakistan is no longer part of the records.In August, CNN-News18 managed to speak to India’s most wanted man."Aap Kaun? (Who are you?)” he shot back when asked whether it was Dawood on the line. When the CNN-News18 correspondent identified himself, there was a pause as the 1993 Bombay blasts mastermind, clearly rattled at picking up a call he was not supposed to, tried to figure out damage control.“No this is Chotani speaking,” he tried to take evasive action. Chotani — Javed Chotani — is a bookie who masterminds Dawood’s businesses in Dubai. Indians know him through his involvement in the 2013 IPL spot-fixing case where he allegedly worked as a conduit between Dawood and the players.Dawood then hurriedly handed over the phone to the real Chotani, and from then on it was him who did all the talking — prompted by the Don himself.Dawood is the main accused in the 1993 serial blasts case in which around 260 people were killed. He fled the country post the bombings and is understood to be hiding in Pakistan.Pakistan has repeatedly denied his presence in the country. His place of birth is recorded as Kher, Ratnagiri, Maharashtra, and his nationality is listed as "Indian" with a recorded Indian passport which was subsequently revoked by the government of India and then goes on to list a string of Indian and Pakistani passports acquired by him and misused."Father's name is Sheikh Ibrahim Ali Kaskar, Mother's name is Amina Bi, Wife's name is Mehjabeen Shaikh. Also referred to as Hizrat and Mucchad," the listing on Ibrahim, first made on November 7, 2003, notes.The listing also records 21 aliases used by Ibrahim: Abdul, Shaikh, Ismail; Abdul Aziz, Abdul Hamid; Abdul Rehman, Shaikh, Mohd, Ismail; Anis, Ibrahim, Shaikh, Mohd; Bhai, Bada; Bhai, Dawood; Bhai, Iqbal; Dilip, Aziz; Ebrahim, Dawood Farooqi, Sheikh; Hasan, Kaskar, Dawood; Hassan, Dawood; Ibrahim, Anis; Ibrahim, Dowood, Hassan, Shaikh; Kaskar, Daud, Hasan, Shaikh, Ibrahim; Kaskar, Daud, Ibrahim, Memon; Kaskar, Dawood, Hasan, Ibrahim; Memon, Dawood, Ibrahim; Sabri, Dawood; Sahab, Haji; and Seth, Bada.