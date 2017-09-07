UKMSSB Medical Officer Recruitment 2017: Online Applications Invited for 712 Vacancies on ukmssb.org
The Uttarakhand Medical Service Selection Board had released the notification to fill 712 Ordinary Grade Medical Officer Posts in the state of Uttarakhand.
The minimum age to apply for the post of Ordinary Grade Medical Officer is 21 years and the maximum is 42 as on July 1st, 2017.
The UKMSSB Medical Officer Recruitment 2017 online application process has started on the official website of Uttarakhand Medical Service Selection Board - ukmssb.org. The Uttarakhand Medical Service Selection Board had released the notification to fill 712 Ordinary Grade Medical Officer Posts in the state of Uttarakhand. The last date to apply online is October 20th, 2017 (23:59 HRS). Candidates interested in applying for the post of Medical Officers can fill the online application for the same by following the instructions below:
How to Apply for UKMSSB Medical Officer Recruitment 2017?
Step 1: Visit the official website – ukmssb.org
Step 2: Click on Apply Online for the Post of Medical Officer (Ordinary Grade)
Step 3: This will take you to another page where you need to Click on: “Click here for Apply Online /New Registration Form”
Step 4: Enter various details like post applied for, name, sex, category, sub-category, etc
Step 5: Click “Save and Next”
Step 6: Follow the steps and transfer the Online Application fee by net banking/debit card
Step 7: Download the Confirmation page and save it for further perusal.
As per the notification, the applicants must have earned an M.B.B.S. Degree from any Recognized University that has been approved by the Medical Council of India. The minimum age to apply for the post of Ordinary Grade Medical Officer is 21 years and the maximum is 42 as on July 1st, 2017.
Candidates are required to pay the online application fee on or before October 20th, 2017, which differs from category to category viz ₹2000 for Unreserved Category and ₹1000 for SC/ST/PWD/Ex-Servicemen.
