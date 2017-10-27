UKPSC Assistant Professor Examination 2017 Admit Cards released at ukpsc.gov.in
UKPSC had invited applications for filling 877 posts of Assistant Professors in the state of Uttarakhand. UKPSC Assistant Professor Examination 2017 is scheduled to be conducted on 29th October 2017.
UKPSC Assistant Professor Examination 2017 Admit Cards have been released by the Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) on its official website - ukpsc.gov.in. UKPSC had invited applications for filling 877 posts of Assistant Professors in the state of Uttarakhand. UKPSC Assistant Professor Examination 2017 is scheduled to be conducted on 29th October 2017. Candidates who had applied for the same can download their Admit Cards from the official website by following the steps given below.
How to Download UKPSC Assistant Professor Examination 2017 Admit Card?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - ukpsc.gov.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘more’ under Recent Updates
Step 3 – Click on ‘16-10-2017 - प्रवेश पत्र डाउनलोड करेंः असिस्टेंट प्रोफेसर (राजकीय महाविद्यालय, उत्तराखण्ड), परीक्षा-2017 (प्रथम चरण)
(Under Section/Module: Candidate Corner)’
Step 4 – Click on ‘प्रवेश पत्र हेतु यहां क्लिक करें’
Step 5 – Click on ‘Download Admit Card For Assistant Professor Degree College Exam - 2017’
Step 6 – Click on ‘Click Here'
Step 7 – Enter your registration number and date of birth, submit
Step 8 – Download admit card and take a print out for further reference
Candidates must carry admit card to the examination hall along with Aadhaar card and a copy of the same should also be carried as you may need to furnish it at the time of entrance in the examination hall.
Candidates who had obtained minimum 55% in Master Degree with a relevant subject and qualified NET were eligible to apply for the Assistant Professor post.
About UKPSC:
The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission was constituted by the Governor of Uttarakhand vide Notification No. 247/1-Karmik-2001 under the provisions of the Article 315 of the Constitution of India on 14th March 2001. It conducts various public exams to recruit candidates for different government departments in Uttarakhand.
