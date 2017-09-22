Ukraine Ambassador's Phone Stolen At Red Fort While Taking Selfie

#Delhi: Ukraine ambassador to India Igor Polikha's cellphone stolen while taking selfie near Red Fort on Sep 20; he wrote to MHA & CP Delhi pic.twitter.com/h9YDstVW1B — ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2017

Ukraine Ambassador to India Igor Polikha's cellphone was stolen while he was taking a selfie near Red Fort on September 20, news agency ANI reported.According to the report, the theft took place when Polikha was clicking selfie near Red Fort from the Anguri Bagh Temple. He later wrote to Ministry of Home Affairs and Commissioner of Police, Delhi and reported the incident.Polikha said that he was clicking images when a young man snatched his phone and fled the scene. He was reportedly alone as his security personnel and driver were waiting near the car when the incident took place.The report further adds that Polikha tried to run after the snatcher but was unable to catch the miscreant. A case was registered by Delhi Police at the Lal Quila Police station.