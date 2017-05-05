'UN Chief Antonio Guterres Following India, Pakistan Situation Closely'

United Nations: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is "closely" following the tensions between India and Pakistan and reiterates his call for the two countries to find a peaceful solution through engagement and dialogue, said his spokesperson.

Spokesman for the Secretary-General Stephane Dujarric was asked at the daily press briefing on Thursday about the recent tension between India and Pakistan and the media speculation over risk of a nuclear war between them.

"We're obviously following the situation closely, the recent developments included, and I think we would reiterate our call for the parties to find a peaceful solution through engagement and dialogue," Dujarric said.

India-Pakistan tension has escalated after two Indian soldiers were killed and their bodies mutilated in Kashmir by the Pakistani military this week.

The Indian Army warned of "appropriate response" for the "despicable act."

Defence minister Arun Jaitley said in Delhi that the "sacrifice (of the two killed) will not go in vain" and the Indian armed forces will react "appropriately" to the "inhuman act" of the Pakistani troops.

"This is a reprehensible and an inhuman act. Such attacks do not take place during war," he said.

The Indian Army issued a statement saying that the bodies of one of its soldiers and a BSF head constable were mutilated.

An article on news website Huffington Post said this week that while US President Donald Trump is focused on tensions with North Korea, the South Asian region poses a more alarming threat.

"While President Donald Trump is focused on North Korea's nuclear madman, a more alarming threat is rising in South Asia: an explosive mix of nuclear weapons, terrorism and hair-trigger war plans.

ALSO READ: PIA to Suspend Mumbai-Karachi Flight From May 11