'UN Chief Antonio Guterres Following India, Pakistan Situation Closely'
File photo of UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres. (Photo: Reuters/Stephanie Keith)
United Nations: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is "closely" following the tensions between India and Pakistan and reiterates his call for the two countries to find a peaceful solution through engagement and dialogue, said his spokesperson.
"We're obviously following the situation closely, the recent developments included, and I think we would reiterate our call for the parties to find a peaceful solution through engagement and dialogue," Dujarric said.
India-Pakistan tension has escalated after two Indian soldiers were killed and their bodies mutilated in Kashmir by the Pakistani military this week.
The Indian Army warned of "appropriate response" for the "despicable act."
"This is a reprehensible and an inhuman act. Such attacks do not take place during war," he said.
The Indian Army issued a statement saying that the bodies of one of its soldiers and a BSF head constable were mutilated.
"While President Donald Trump is focused on North Korea's nuclear madman, a more alarming threat is rising in South Asia: an explosive mix of nuclear weapons, terrorism and hair-trigger war plans.
ALSO READ: PIA to Suspend Mumbai-Karachi Flight From May 11
