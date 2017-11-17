UN Commander in South Sudan Commends 'Professionalism' of Maratha Light Infantry in Peacekeeping Mission

India is the largest contributor to the UN’s Peacekeeping Missions and the troops continue to make the nation proud with their role in ensuring stability in war torn nations. Lieutenant General Frank Mushyo Kamanzi of Rawanda, the UN Force Commander of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), wrote a letter of commendation lauding the efforts of the 6 Maratha Light Infantry Battalion Group (INDBATT-2).The Indian Army unit assumed operational responsibility in South Sudan, the newest country in the world, on November 16, 2016. A year after Maratha Light Infantry boots hit the ground, Lt. General Kamanzi wrote a flowing commendation of the unit. “During the tour of duty, the battalion has assiduously lived up to it smotto of ‘Duty, Honour and Courage’ while serving the UNMISS mandate. The professional of the men of the unit facilitated smooth and proficient resolution of various crisis situations in Pibor and Bor. The Battallion ensured incident free protection of civilians in IDP camps and created favorable situations for delivery of Human Assistance,” Kamanzi wrote in his letter.He further mentioned several successful operations that Indian Army troops had undertaken on the ground in South Sudan. In July this year, Maratha Infantrymen had extricated 13 civilian workers of Medcins Sans Frontiers (MSF) to a UNMISS compound. The MSF workers were trapped amidst heavy firing in Pibor on July 12 and 13. Earlier, in March, clashes had broken out in Pibor town and the Indian troops were charged with protecting 500 civilians, mostly women and children. It was due to the efforts of the Maratha Light Infantry, Kamanzi said, that a stable environment was created and 80 child soldiers engaged in the civil war laid down their arms. The battalion also protected civilian camps in Bor “without any incident”.“The Battalion has also fruitfully engaged with the leadership in its Area of Responsibilities and reached out to the people through Medical/Veterinary Camps in inaccessible areas and operating veterinary clinic in Bor where total of 22,000 cases were treated, the battalion successfully enhanced the image of United Nations Peacekeepers. The Battalion demonstrated a high level of professionalism and is an extremely effective fighting force,” he said.South Sudan gained independence from Sudan in 2011, making it the newest nation in the world. However, a civil war broke out in the infant nation in 2013. The UN Mission in South Sudan is the newest UN Peacekeeping Mission. India, with 2,237 troops, is the highest contributor in terms of troops to the UNMISS. In addition to India, 53 nations from around the world have contributed troops to the peacekeeping mission.