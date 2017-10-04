Amid all the controversy surrounding Gurmeet Ram Rahim and Honeypreet Insan and her arrest on Tuesday, the United Nations-Water in a tweet on Wednesday morning, invited the duo to join them in their campaign on ‘World toilet Day’.This comes only a day after Honeypreet was arrested by the Haryana Police on Tuesday after a month-long chase across several states. The rape convicted Dera Sacha Sauda chief has been sentenced to 20 years in jail by a CBI Court.Interestingly, the Twitter handle of Gurmeet Ram Rahim that the UN account has tagged in the post, has been withheld by Twitter.It looks like the United Nations is completely unaware of the fact that both Gurmeet Ram Rahim and Honeypreet are in police custody as this is the second such tweet in two days.On Tuesday, the world organisations had asked Gurmeet Ram Rahim in a tweet saying: Dear Gurmeet Ram Rahim can we count on your support to celebrate toilets on November 19?While the self-styled godman has been charged with the rape of two of his female followers, Honeypreet has charges of rioting and sedition against her.World Toilet Day, which falls on November 19, is about “tackling the global sanitation crisis”. According to a United Nations website, there are about 4.5 billion people in the world, who live without a safe toilet in their houses.