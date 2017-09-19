Uncle Injects Acid into 6-month-old's Eyes in West Bengal, No Arrest Yet

: In an act of utter cruelty, a six-month-old infant was injected acid in both her eyes allegedly by her uncle, melting cornea of her left eye and causing severe damage and infection to her right eye. The incident occurred on September 3 at the Surjya Sen Colony in the Sonarpur Police Station area of South 24 Parganas district, barely an hour’s drive from Kolkata.Doctors administering treatment to the baby said that it will be difficult to save damaged eyes, besides controlling the spread of infection to victim's brain which could threaten her life.“I have encountered several bizarre cases as a doctor in a government-run tertiary hospital. But I have never come across cruelty such as this,” said Dr. Bimalendu Saha, Assistant Superintendent, Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital (CNMC).“She is completely blinded in one eye. We are trying to remove the severe infection from the other. We are seeking assistance from doctors of pediatric medicine and surgery as well as from plastic surgeons,” he added.It is alleged that the assault on the innocent kid was result of a family feud.The tragedy came to light on Monday when the victim and her mother were admitted to the state-run CNMC in Kolkata.A copy of an FIR filed by the victim's father.Jayanta Chakraborty, the victim's father, alleged that his brother Biplab, in his absence, barged into his wife's room and attacked her first with intention of sexually assaulting her. When Biplab failed, Jayanta said, he threw acid on his wife, burning her back. "When the mother was screaming in pain, he drew acid in a syringe and injected the chemical into baby's eyes."Jayanta alleged that his brother attacked his wife and daughter because he married a woman against the wishes of his family. He earns a living working as a purohit and has been forced to live separately to avoid any trouble.Though Jayanta lodged a complaint against seven people, including his brother and mother, no arrest had been made until now.The SSKM Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, where the victim was initially admitted, discharged the mother and daughter without completing the infant’s treatment and referred the latter to the state-run ophthalmology centre. It was only after the members of a local club took up the matter in their hands that the patient was re-admitted to CNMC.