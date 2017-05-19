2 Days After CBI Raids at Home, Karti Chidambaram Leaves for London

New Delhi: Former finance minister P Chidambaram’s son Karti Chidambaram who is under CBI scanner for alleged bribery and corruption has left for London on what his father described as a “scheduled trip”.

“It was a scheduled trip, not a sudden one. Tickets were bought long time ago. I will be back soon,” Karti told CNN-News18 on Friday morning.

"Karti is travelling as per earlier travel plans. He will return after a few days. There is no ban on his travel," his father and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram told PTI.

The CBI had, on Tuesday, carried out searches at Karti's homes and offices in four cities to probe charges that he had received money from a media firm owned by Indrani and Peter Mukerjea to help them evade a tax probe.

Karti Chidambaram has denied all the charges made against him.

The CBI had filed an FIR against Karti and the Mukerjeas on charges of criminal conspiracy, cheating, receiving illegal gratification, influencing public servants and criminal misconduct.

It alleged that Karti received money from INX Media for using his influence to manipulate a tax probe against it in a case of violation of Foreign Investment Promotion Board conditions for an investment from Mauritius.

The CBI has also recovered vouchers of Rs 10 lakh which were allegedly paid for the services. These vouchers were issued in favour of Advantage Strategic Consulting (P) Limited, a firm "indirectly" owned by Karti, the agency’s Joint Director (Anti-Corruption) Vineet Vinayak alleged. He added that invoices of Rs 3.05 crore have also been recovered by the agency.

According to the CBI, INX Media clearly states in its records that Rs 10 lakh was given to Advantage Strategic Consulting (P) Limited for management consultancy charged towards FIPB notification and clarification.

The FIR also alleges that invoices of approximately Rs 3.5 crore were raised in favour of INX group in the name of other companies in which Karti had substantial interests "directly or indirectly".

Chidambaram has accused the government of using the CBI and other agencies to target his son. "The government, using the CBI and other agencies, is targeting my son and his friends... The government's aim is to silence my voice and stop me from writing, as it has tried to do in the cases of leaders of opposition parties, journalists, columnists, NGOs and civil society organisations," he said.

