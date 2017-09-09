Uniform Civil Code Impossible as SC's Talaq Verdict Protects Us, Says AIMPLB

: Days after the Supreme Court's historic verdict declared instant triple talaq unconstitutional, members of the executive board of All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) have gathered in Bhopal to discuss the verdict and the future of personal laws. Maulana Wali Rahmani, general secretary of the AIMPLB, toldit will be tough to stop the "stray incidents of instant talaq" despite the SC verdict, till awareness reaches the grassroots level."Stray incidents of instant triple talaq keep happening here and there... the way triple talaq was going on should have been allowed to continue and we would have tried internally to end the practice," said Rahmani. "Just because the SC has said it, the practice won't end unless the awareness reaches the grassroots level."Rahmani said that the SC verdict will have no impact on the possibility of a Uniform Civil Code because the "Supreme Court verdict itself protects the personal laws of the Muslims"."This verdict is not only for triple talaq but also personal law and the verdict has given it protection under Article 25-b of the Constitution. This protection will have significant repercussions in the near future. We will discuss all these points and decide on the way ahead," said Rahmani.The AIMPLB head also said that the Chairman of the 21st Law Commission, Justice BS Chauhan has been "confused over the issue of UCC"."The possibility of UCC is nil now after the SC has refrained to interfere in the topic of Muslim personal law. Justice Chauhan has remained very confused in this issue. Even though Subramanian Swamy said UCC would feature next on the agenda, such an argument is useless," said Rahmani.But there are also a few members of AIMPLB who believe that this executive board meeting is too little, too late. Noor-Ullah Yousuf Zai, spokesperson for Jamaat Ulma, said "This meeting should have happened earlier. A decision which the AIMPLB or the community should have taken has now been taken by the SC. This embarrassment could have been avoided".When asked, Rahmani said, instant talaq was a sinful and undesirable but "putting an end to this practice was not possible"."We have been trying to ensure that people do not give instant triple talaq and this effort is going on since the past 20 years. There has been a reduction in the number of instant triple talaq cases. But stopping it all of a sudden is not possible," said Rahmani.All members of the executive board of the AIMPLB will deliberate on the implementation of the apex court verdict on Sunday. Asaduddin Owaisi, president of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen and an AIMPLB member, will also attend the meeting. Others include the Shia members and the women representatives.